FRANKLIN - JuNelle Darlene Ortgiesen Carey, 95. of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Franklin.

Graveside services and interment will be 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin with the Rev. Rodney Heilbrum officiating.

Per the wishes of JuNelle, the casket will remain closed with no visitation.

Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

JuNelle Darlene Ortgiesen Carey was born to Dirk and Anna (Frandsen) Ortgiesen on Dec. 25, 1925. JuNelle graduated from Upland high school in 1944.

On June 24, 1946, she married James "Jim" Carey. To this union were born two sons, Douglas and Brian. JuNelle was a homemaker and also helped her husband in their dry cleaning shop.

She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, gardening, painting and antiquing. JuNelle was a longtime member of the Franklin United Methodist Church, many years as a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the local art group. She loved going square dancing and traveling.

Survivors include her sons, Douglas and Linda Carey of Minden, and Brian and Karen Carey of Fort Myers, Florida; grandson Nathan Carey (Jill) and their children Atley and Brynn; grandson Tyler Carey (Kelli) and their children Reagan, Lucas and Reese; along with her stepgrandchildren, Katie, Lori, Erik and Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dirk and Anna; and her husband Jim, who died in March 2011.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin Methodist Church in care of Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.

Published by Kearney Hub on Oct. 1, 2021.