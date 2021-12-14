Menu
Karen Shiers
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Karen Shiers, 71, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
Gibbon , NE
Dec
17
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
Gibbon , NE
Dec
17
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Faith United Methodist Church
Gibbon , NE
Dec
17
Burial
Riverside Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss
Jerrylynn Fisher
December 15, 2021
Karen was so friendly and kind, always willing to help others. It was an honor to know her.
Brad Starich
December 14, 2021
Karen was the Best! All professional women in transportation admired her grace and charm. She will be missed and she's now in Heaven with no more pain.
Cindy Mass
Work
December 14, 2021
Sorry to hear of Karen´s passing. I worked with her for many years. She was my friend and will be missed.
Jim Miller
December 13, 2021
