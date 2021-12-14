KEARNEY - Karen Shiers, 71, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 14, 2021.