KEARNEY - Karen Shiers, 71, of Kearney died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon with the Rev. Mike Evans officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Karen was born Aug. 1, 1950, in Kearney to Clifford "Wayne" and Lois Ann (Johansen) Shiers. She grew up near Gibbon and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1968.
She worked at Brown Transfer as an executive assistant for more than 40 years until she retired in 2016.
Karen loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was the rock in the family who everyone felt comfortable talking to. Karen enjoyed shopping, especially for the perfect Christmas gift for family members. She was a perfectionist who took pride in taking care of her beautiful home and flowers. Karen was very proud of her home as she designed and built it in 2004. Karen also enjoyed doing embroidery, going to concerts, and collecting Fenton Eggs and miniature clocks.
Survivors include her siblings, Dianna Frew, Bill and Lynn Shiers, David and Carol Shiers, Pamela and Steve Rasmussen, all of Gibbon; sister-in-law, Kindra Shiers of Gibbon; nine nieces; eight nephews; 22 great-nieces and -nephews; four great-great-nieces and -nephews; numerous cousins and distant relatives; and lifelong friend Rae Bernt.
Memorials are suggested to Asera Care Hospice or the donor's choice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2021.