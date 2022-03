OMAHA - Kathy J. Fuller, 65, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Private family services.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Aug. 15, 1955.

Survivors include her husband Wayne; sons, Christopher and Travis; sisters, Sally and Debbie; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brian.

No other information was provided by the funeral home.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.