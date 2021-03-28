Kearney resident, 67

KEARNEY - Kathryn "Kathy" Galvan, 67, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Kathy was born April 15, 1953, in Kearney to Merle and Micaila (Huerta) Galvan.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Galvan; brothers, Martin Galvan, John Galvan and Stephen Galvan; and sister, Vivian Johnson.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 28, 2021.