LEXINGTON - Kathleen Marie (Larson) Kerner, 70, of Lexington died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington and officiated by Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Kathy was born Sept. 4, 1950, in Loup City to Reuben and Marcella (Elftman) Larson.

On June 1, 1969, she married John Kerner.

Survivors include her husband, John Kerner of Lexington; children, Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Florida; sisters, Marsha Eurek of Omaha and Mary Dooley of Norfolk; and brother, James "Jimmy" Larson of Stanton.



Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.