Kathy Kerner
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Kathleen Marie (Larson) Kerner, 70, of Lexington died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington and officiated by Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein, ruralMED Home Health and Hospice. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Kathy was born Sept. 4, 1950, in Loup City to Reuben and Marcella (Elftman) Larson.
On June 1, 1969, she married John Kerner.
Survivors include her husband, John Kerner of Lexington; children, Tammy Kerner of Lexington and Major Carrie Kerner of Niceville, Florida; sisters, Marsha Eurek of Omaha and Mary Dooley of Norfolk; and brother, James "Jimmy" Larson of Stanton.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Mar
6
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
also livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page
NE
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss I was Kathleen´s next door neighbor when we were growing up. I remember her mom, Marcella. she was a wonderful woman.
Janet (DeWolf) Fletcher
March 5, 2021
You are all in my prayers and thoughts. God Bless, Love You All, Brenda O'Connor
Brenda O'Connor
Family
March 5, 2021
