Kay J. Downing
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Kay J. Downing, 79, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
2407 W, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
So sorry for you and your family, Loren
JOHN H BURKE
Other
January 9, 2022
Lorin, Rob and Brian. So sorry for your loss, Kay was one of a kind who's smile and laughter filled any room. She will be missed by many.
Steve and Stacey Okeson
Friend
December 28, 2021
Lorin, Rob and Brian, Our deepest sympathies for your loss, she will surely be misses. God Bless.
Doug DuBois and Janet Krulock
Friend
December 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Paul Treffer
December 28, 2021
Sending my prayers of comfort for the family. Kay was a dear friend for nearly 30 years. I loved her laugh and lively spirit. She guided me through a very rough time in my life. She will be dearly missed.
Denise Stahl
Friend
December 27, 2021
So sorry to learn about Kay's passing. When I think of Kay I can hear her laughter, which akwats brings a smile to me. It was the best! My thoughts and prayers are with you, Loren, and your family.
Patty Jensen
December 25, 2021
So very sorry to hear about Kay passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Don and Kathy Hevlin
Friend
December 24, 2021
We are so very sorry Lorin and family. She was a friend for many many years. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Betty Warren
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results