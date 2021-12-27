KEARNEY - Kay J. Downing, 79, of Kearney died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.
--
Kay was born Aug. 17, 1942, in Omaha and grew up in Kearney. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Oliverius) Wilson.
She was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Kearney High School and received her bachelor's degree from Kearney State College.
Kay was an elementary school teacher in both Fort Collins, Colo., and Kearney. She made a successful career as a realtor at Coldwell Banker and later continued as an appraiser for Quality Appraisers. She enjoyed gardening, playing golf and bridge, and was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Lorin Downing; sons, Rob (Aimee) Downing of Mooresville, N.C., and Brian Downing of Kearney; brother, Bob (Patty) Wilson of Kearney. Kay was the proud grandmother to Connor and Claire Downing and an aunt to several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Larson and Diane Duren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kay's memory to Prince of Peace Catholic Church or Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.