Kay Eckwert

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY - Kay Eckwert, 86, of Kearney died on May 7, 2021, at the St. John's Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.

Please join the family for coffee and a treat in her honor from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Baristas, 2301 13th Ave., directly south of UNK, in Kearney.

The coffee will be hosted by her daughters, Becky O'Connell and Jennifer Nelson and their families. They would enjoy thanking you for your love and friendship toward their family.