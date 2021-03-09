PLANO, Texas - Keith W. Carlson, 78, of Plano, Texas, formerly of the Axtell area, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Axtell with the Rev. Logan Ellis officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.
Keith's funeral service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page. A visitation was held in Texas.
He was born Nov. 7, 1942, to Weldon and Pearl Carlson in Holdrege. He grew up on a farm north of Axtell, and lettered all four years in high school football, basketball and track. Keith pursued higher education and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1964 with a major in animal science and a minor in business. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, was active in UNL band, Block and Bridle, as well as four other campus organizations.
In May 1967, he began a career with NBC as a farm manager and real estate broker in North Platte. While in North Platte, he met his future wife, Linda. They were married in 1971. To this union two children, Lisa and Jeff, were born.
In 1974, Keith was elevated to vice president and was asked to move to Lincoln as head of NBC's Farm Management Division. He served in that position for 21 years until the division was sold to United Nebraska Bank, where he became general manager of the UFARM division of the bank. In 2004, the bank sold to TierOne Bank of Lincoln, where he served as president of UFARM. In 2010, he was instrumental in acquiring UFARM from the FDIC and failed TierOne Bank and served as president until his retirement in July 2015.
Keith served two terms as a board member of the Nebraska Lead Program from 1993 to 1999. He was a longtime member of the Nebraska Agri Business Club, serving as president in 1987. He served on the American Cyanamid Farm Manager advisory board from 1985 to 1993. He has been a member of the Downtown Lincoln Sertoma Club, Executive Club and Candlelight Club.
Keith was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church from 1974 to 2016 serving as chairman of the board of trustees, as well as on the Session as an elder and also served on the Foundation Board.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda of nearly 50 years; his son, Jeff Carlson; daughter, Lisa Calce and her husband, John; and three grandchildren, Gabriela, Gianna and Jack, all of Plano, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Weldon and Pearl Carlson of Axtell and later Holdrege.
The family suggests those who desire to remember Keith please make a contribution in his memory to: The American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.org.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 9, 2021.