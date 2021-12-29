Menu
Keith W. Hogg
ANSLEY - Keith W. Hogg, 91, of Ansley died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, surrounded by family.
Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ansley Township Cemetery.
Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at Homeward Trail Bible Camp Chapel in Mason City.
Visitation will be throughout the day Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Family will be present 5-7 p.m.
Keith was born Sept. 13, 1930, at the family home near Janesville to Walter and Blanche (Allen) Hogg.
Keith married Marilyn Patterson on Jan. 1, 1950.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Wayne Hogg of Menomonie, Wis., Marilee Kulhanek of Kearney, Beverly Deaver of rural Ansley, Shirley Ryan of Overton, Julie Ostrand of rural Mason City and Janet Slack of Ansley; siblings, John Hogg of Bakersfield, Calif., Bob Hogg of Weiser, Idaho, Jim Hogg of Salmon, Idaho, Donna DeSpain of Longview, Wash., Glen Hogg of Kelso, Wash., and Pat Robarge of Bellevue, Wash.; 22 grandchildren and more than 50 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dec
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Homeward Trail Bible Camp Chapel
Mason City, NE
Dec
31
Burial
9:30a.m.
Ansley Township Cemetery
NE
Honored to have your presence along the way.. you and your family with deep roots in Custer county agriculture; education and moral character!! Peace be with you and your family!!! Edward Eggleston
C Edward Eggleston
Neighbor
February 16, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Such a blessing to know Keith and his family.
Kaitlin Riessland
Acquaintance
December 31, 2021
Keith was the Salt of the earth. He was one of the finest person I have ever met. Heaven definitely got a great soul.
Pam Cullen
Friend
December 30, 2021
RIP Keith
Larry and Cathy Larson
Acquaintance
December 30, 2021
Words are not adequate to say what wonderful human being my brother Keith was. He will be missed greatly being our family historian, wonderful sense of humor and just plain great guy & brother. We know he is in heaven and so thankful for his love of God. Peace & comfort to those left behind with precious memories of him.
Pat Robarge
Family
December 30, 2021
So sad to hear Uncle Keith is no longer with the family but we all know he is with our Lord and Savior!
The Arlie Patterson Family in Western Nebraska
December 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. So sorry for your loss.
Amy Tharp
December 29, 2021
One could not ask for a nicer, kinder neighbor than Keith, Marilyn and their family! Keith always had time for a chat down by the cornfield or the well! We always appreciated his support of our kids in their sporting events and one could usually see him at a ball game, whether it be baseball, football or basketball! It saddens me to lose such a fine person! We share your grief and emptiness along with you, his family!! May God be your comfort and solace at this time!
Sally Slingsby
Friend
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of Keith's passing. Good memories of his years playing baseball and the retelling of the stories. He will be missed.
Ron Cox
December 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Cliff and Marlee Burbach
Family
December 29, 2021
To the Keith Hogg Family:
Sending my thoughts, prayers and Love to each of you..
Keith was such a kind, gentle brother and I will always keep him in my heart.
Hugs to All of you!
Donna DeSpain
Family
December 28, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. May the memories of Keith's life intertwined with all of us be there to help you heal the broken heart you have at his passing as you continue about your daily routines. God's blessings and our prayers of sympathy.
Roger & Deanne (Tolen) Loehr
Friend
December 28, 2021
A Gentleman in spirit !
Kathy Schnase
Friend
December 28, 2021
My honor to know you Kieth.
Grant Schnase
Friend
December 28, 2021
A wonderful man of God
MARGY Schnase
Friend
December 28, 2021
We didn't see much of Keith in the last few years. We know what a wonderful kind person he was. Always so friendly. So sorry for your loss.
Peg and Gregg Porter
Friend
December 28, 2021
Our condolences to Keith's family. Keith was always so nice! May your many wonderful memories be a comfort to you at this time. We are thinking of you.
Cliff and Julie Moore
December 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, Hogg family and friends. I enjoyed meeting and getting to know Keith through my association with Marilee when we were in college. I know I visited the family farm at least once. He was a really great guy.
Connie Yoder
Friend
December 28, 2021
Sending Sympathy to The Hogg families.
We remember him being a Kind man.
So Sorry for your loss.
Ron and Leta Roth
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Keith was such a good neighbor to my parents, Raymond and Doris Shepardson. My sympathy to Marilyn and the family.
Beverly (Shepardson) Clymer
Acquaintance
December 28, 2021
Sorry to hear about Keith, always enjoyed stopping in and visiting when in the Ansley area. He and his brothers were great neighbors to my Great Uncle Elmer Eggleston. They helped him out alot when a tornado hit his farm in the late 40"s. He was a good steward of the land and family man
Dennis Eggleston
Friend
December 27, 2021
Keith was probably my most cherished John Deere customer, plus just a great friend. Many of cups of coffee enjoyed at he and Marilyn's home. He and I grew up in that era when neighbors were needed and friends valued. We always had to take a minute and visit when ever we met. He was wonderful man.
Leland Nelson
December 27, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Keith was such and good man and very respected for such.
Helen Linder
Friend
December 27, 2021
