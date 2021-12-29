One could not ask for a nicer, kinder neighbor than Keith, Marilyn and their family! Keith always had time for a chat down by the cornfield or the well! We always appreciated his support of our kids in their sporting events and one could usually see him at a ball game, whether it be baseball, football or basketball! It saddens me to lose such a fine person! We share your grief and emptiness along with you, his family!! May God be your comfort and solace at this time!

Sally Slingsby Friend December 29, 2021