ANSLEY - Keith W. Hogg, 91, of Ansley died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, surrounded by family.
Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at Ansley Township Cemetery.
Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. at Homeward Trail Bible Camp Chapel in Mason City.
Visitation will be throughout the day Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Family will be present 5-7 p.m.
Keith was born Sept. 13, 1930, at the family home near Janesville to Walter and Blanche (Allen) Hogg.
Keith married Marilyn Patterson on Jan. 1, 1950.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn; children, Wayne Hogg of Menomonie, Wis., Marilee Kulhanek of Kearney, Beverly Deaver of rural Ansley, Shirley Ryan of Overton, Julie Ostrand of rural Mason City and Janet Slack of Ansley; siblings, John Hogg of Bakersfield, Calif., Bob Hogg of Weiser, Idaho, Jim Hogg of Salmon, Idaho, Donna DeSpain of Longview, Wash., Glen Hogg of Kelso, Wash., and Pat Robarge of Bellevue, Wash.; 22 grandchildren and more than 50 great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 29, 2021.