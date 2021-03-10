CUSTER COUNTY - Keith Walker, 74, of Mason City died Saturday, March 6, 2021, in rural Custer County.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Cole Leach officiating.
Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery with military honors.
Keith Allan Walker was born July 2, 1946, to Gordon and Gertrude (Eastman) Walker in Ansley.
Keith married Sara Anthony on Nov. 25, 1977.
Survivors include his wife Sara and son Chris and his family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 10, 2021.