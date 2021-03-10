So sorry for your loss. Gregg has k own Keith for over 50 years. Gregg said he was breaking a horse and was riding on the dirt road. Keith came along and stopped and talked. He had just gotten out of the army. That was the first time Gregg meant Keith. Keith would sometimes stop over just to check on Gregg. Gregg will miss those visits. Praying for you and your family Sara.

Gregg and Peg Porter Friend March 11, 2021