Keith Walker
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
CUSTER COUNTY - Keith Walker, 74, of Mason City died Saturday, March 6, 2021, in rural Custer County.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Cole Leach officiating.
Burial will be at the Mason City Cemetery with military honors.
Keith Allan Walker was born July 2, 1946, to Gordon and Gertrude (Eastman) Walker in Ansley.
Keith married Sara Anthony on Nov. 25, 1977.
Survivors include his wife Sara and son Chris and his family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Keith Walker was a great man and he will be dearly missed.
Jon Walker
Family
March 15, 2021
Sarah ,Chris and family you are all in my thoughts and prayers at this time of grief. Keith meant the world to our family. Cherish the good times. He will be forever in our hearts.
Bob Schwieger family
Friend
March 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
james barnet
Friend
March 15, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
frances real
Friend
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear the news. May God wrap his arms about you. Praying for you.
Sandra Goodwater
Coworker
March 12, 2021
Chris and family,
So sorry for your loss. May you find peace in in this time of sorrow
Jesse Coffman and Family
Friend
March 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Gregg has k own Keith for over 50 years. Gregg said he was breaking a horse and was riding on the dirt road. Keith came along and stopped and talked. He had just gotten out of the army. That was the first time Gregg meant Keith. Keith would sometimes stop over just to check on Gregg. Gregg will miss those visits. Praying for you and your family Sara.
Gregg and Peg Porter
Friend
March 11, 2021
Chris and Sara, Saddened to hear of Keith's death. Wishing you both peace and comfort. Mom (Joan Cox) thought very highly of you Sara. She often made very positive comments. Sorry for you loss. Peace, Ron Cox
Ron Cox
March 11, 2021
Ornery fellow, free spirit, but I enjoyed doing business with him. One of a kind!
Verlin Janssen
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
I’m so very sorry for Keith’s family, especially his grandchildren..hard for little ones to understand..
Julie Schmidt
Friend
March 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dale Rynearson
Friend
March 9, 2021
