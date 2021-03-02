Menu
Kelly Daniel
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
KEARNEY - Kelly Lee Daniel, 58, of Oconto died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. March 20 at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Kelly's family is requesting that those attending her celebration of life wear bright colors, tie-dye or Eskimo Joe's attire.
Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.
Kelly was born to Lee and June Daniel on July 16, 1962, at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
On April 25, 2019, she married Vern Mobley.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Vern of Oconto; mother, June Daniel of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; sister, Kasey Daniel of Horsham, Pennsylvania; children, Danielle Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Renee Payne of Dunning and Kelsey Kimble of Manhattan, Kansas; stepchildren, Vernon Mobley of Callaway, Matthew Mobley of Falcon, Colorado, Michele Matte of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nadia Thompson of Jonesboro, Louisiana, Cozel Eleazer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Karen Kimble of Aurora, Colorado, and Denise Kimble of Pittsburg, Kansas; three grandchildren; and 18 stepgrandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Evangelical Free Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Cousin Kelly Beth
March 19, 2021
Harold Howell
March 15, 2021
Kelcie and sisters-i greatly enjoyed your mom at the grocery store! She was so friendly and helpful! I'm very sorry for your loss.
Janice White
March 14, 2021
Vern, so sorry to hear of Kelly's passing.
Marion Chesley
Friend
March 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Mom (June) sure did like you. Tell her "hi" dear Kelly❣
Deanne & Roger Loehr
Friend
March 3, 2021
Always enjoyed Kelly as a great checker when she was employed at Schmicks.
Karen Fenton
Friend
February 23, 2021
