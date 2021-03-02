KEARNEY - Kelly Lee Daniel, 58, of Oconto died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. March 20 at the Evangelical Free Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Tim Peterson officiating. Kelly's family is requesting that those attending her celebration of life wear bright colors, tie-dye or Eskimo Joe's attire.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

Kelly was born to Lee and June Daniel on July 16, 1962, at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

On April 25, 2019, she married Vern Mobley.

Kelly is survived by her husband, Vern of Oconto; mother, June Daniel of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; sister, Kasey Daniel of Horsham, Pennsylvania; children, Danielle Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Renee Payne of Dunning and Kelsey Kimble of Manhattan, Kansas; stepchildren, Vernon Mobley of Callaway, Matthew Mobley of Falcon, Colorado, Michele Matte of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nadia Thompson of Jonesboro, Louisiana, Cozel Eleazer of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Karen Kimble of Aurora, Colorado, and Denise Kimble of Pittsburg, Kansas; three grandchildren; and 18 stepgrandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 2, 2021.