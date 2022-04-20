HOLDREGE - Kenneth L. "Ken" Duran, 63, of Oxford died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 715 Cabrini Drive, Lafayette, Colorado, with a reception to follow.

There will be no visitation. The family is honoring Ken's wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Ken was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Boulder, Colo., to Bonifacio and Rosie (Gomez) Duran.

Survivors include his children, Dr. Wendy Rose Duran and Kenneth Jake Duran; one brother, Robert Duran; three sisters, Veronica Duran, Juanita Duran Razo and Susan Duran Lucero.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 20, 2022.