GOTHENBURG - Kenneth Ray Carlyle, 79, of Lexington died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg. A graveside service with military honors will be 9:30 a.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Grand Island to Frank and Clara (Reab) Carlyle. On June 10, 1978, Kenneth married Sherry Warner in Seward. Survivors include his wife Sherry Carlyle of Lexington; children, Robert Bliven of Tucson, Arizona, Kris Carbaugh of Lexington and Deb McGee of Gothenburg; sister Betty Shuman of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with two on the way.
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Eldon and Linda Rodine
Family
June 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss Sherry and families. WE did not know Kenneth, but sounds like he was a great man. God Be with you and your family at this time. Duane and I will not make it to the funeral, but will be praying for all of you at this time. God Bless, take care.