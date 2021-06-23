Kenneth Carlyle

Lexington resident, 79

GOTHENBURG - Kenneth Ray Carlyle, 79, of Lexington died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg.

A Graveside service with military honors will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Grand Island to Frank and Clara (Reab) Carlyle.

On June 10, 1978, Kenneth married Sherry Warner in Seward.

Survivors include his wife Sherry Carlyle of Lexington; his children, Robert Bliven of Tucson, Arizona, Kris Carbaugh of Lexington and Deb McGee of Gothenburg; sister, Betty Shuman of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren with two on the way.