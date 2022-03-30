Kenneth Kirschner

Ravenna resident, 95

KEARNEY - Kenneth Kirschner, 95, of Ravenna died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Russell Bonine will officiate.

Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements.

--

Kenneth Leroy Kirschner was born July 24, 1926 at Pleasanton, Neb. to Robert and Louise (Schwab) Kirschner. He grew up in Pleasanton and was a graduate of Pleasanton High School.

He served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 17, 1950- Aug. 16, 1952 during the Korean War.

Kenneth married June Meyer on Sept. 21, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church North Shelton. The couple lived and farmed southeast of Pleasanton before moving to Ravenna, where they owned and operated Kirschner Implement.

He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Survivors include is wife June; son Larry (Vicki) Kirschner; daughters Sharon (Robert) Peters and Deb (Gary) Loeffelholz; grandson, Craig (Tess) Kirschner; granddaughters, Hannah (Matthew) Baye and Elizabeth Kirschner; and sister-in-law Arlene Meyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Kirschner; and sisters Margaret Bedke and Irene Steinhauser; and infant grandson, David Kirschner.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.