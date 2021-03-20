KEARNEY - Kenneth Shubert, 86, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Kenneth was born May 27, 1934, in Elm Creek to Clarence and Verna (Cox) Shubert. He grew up in Elm Creek and graduated from Elm Creek High School with the class of 1952. Kenneth marreid Helen Ludwig on Sept. 22, 1957, in Kearney. To this union two children were blessed, Stuart and Robin.
Kenneth worked as the coop manager in Elm Creek for 25 years until his retirement in 1986. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and playing cards. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was a member of First Baptist Church in Kearney. He was a former school board member and past member of the Elks and Lions clubs for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Shubert of Kearney; son, Stuart (Hayley) Shubert of North Platte; daughter, Robin (Kelly) Florell of Funk; brother, Jack Shubert of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Ron Smith of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shubert of Elm Creek; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Dean Shubert; sister, Sharon Smith; and sister-in-law, Jane Shubert.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 20, 2021.