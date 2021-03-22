KEARNEY - Kenneth Shubert, 86, of Kearney died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Kearney with the Rev. Sean Dougherty officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.