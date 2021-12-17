Menu
Kent Arthur Brown
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street
Holdrege, NE
KEARNEY - Kent Arthur Brown, 65, of Axtell died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church of Oxford with the Rev. Albert Longe officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the United Methodist Church's Facebook Page.
Following the funeral service, the family will honor Kent's wish for cremation and a private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.
Kent was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Oxford to Harold Brown Jr. and Marjorie Gladys (Broeker) Brown.
On July 2, 1977, Kent married Linda Warneking.
Survivors include his wife Linda Brown of Axtell; his two children, Dustin Brown of Axtell, and Rachel Brown of Lincoln; one brother, LeRoy Brown of Prague; and seven grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
21
Service
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church - Oxford
600 Ogden Avenue, Oxford, NE
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Linda and family, You have been in my thoughts and prayers these past days. I do understand what you are going through..lean on the Lord, he will give you strength for each day.
Barb Salyers
Family
December 21, 2021
