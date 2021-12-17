KEARNEY - Kent Arthur Brown, 65, of Axtell died Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church of Oxford with the Rev. Albert Longe officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the United Methodist Church's Facebook Page.

Following the funeral service, the family will honor Kent's wish for cremation and a private inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting 6-7:30 p.m.

Kent was born Oct. 17, 1956, in Oxford to Harold Brown Jr. and Marjorie Gladys (Broeker) Brown.

On July 2, 1977, Kent married Linda Warneking.

Survivors include his wife Linda Brown of Axtell; his two children, Dustin Brown of Axtell, and Rachel Brown of Lincoln; one brother, LeRoy Brown of Prague; and seven grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 17, 2021.