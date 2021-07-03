AURORA - Kevin Thomas Henderson of Aurora died on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Public visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora, 415 S. 18th St.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Messiah Lutheran Church with the Rev. Gregg Madsen officiating. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements.
--
Kevin was born on Nov. 7, 1958, in Kearney to Russell and Janet Henderson. At the age of 3, his family moved from Holdrege to Phillipsburg, Kansas where he spent his childhood. He was a multisport athlete and had fond memories of his dad coaching his baseball teams growing up. Kevin later did the same for his own kids, creating many memories and life lessons on and off the field.
Upon graduation from Phillipsburg High School, Kevin attended Fort Hays State University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He later attended the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. In his 39-year banking career, he worked at First National Bank in York and Heritage Bank in Aurora. He had retired recently and reminisced the wonderful relationships that came to him through his profession.
Kevin's greatest joy in life was his family. God blessed him with his beautiful bride Lora Lea on May 4, 1985. To this union were born three children, Shea Danielle, Ashton Krystyne, and Brock Thomas Russell. In recent years, he watched his family grow and he shined as the world's greatest grandpa. He was soft and kind and imparted the best wisdom. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, woodworking, and playing or watching sports. Many of the family's memories revolve around these activities. We praise Jesus that he is again able to do these things in heaven.
Survivors include his wife, Lora Henderson; daughter, Shea (Jake) Willems; daughter, Ashton (Alvin) Voss; son, Brock (Shelby) Henderson; mother, Janet Henderson Beckwith; brother, Stephen (Connie) Henderson; father-in-law, Richard Anderbery; sister-in law, Deborah (Gary) Crawford; brother-in-law, David (DeAnna) Anderbery; grandchildren, Grady Willems, Turner Voss, Quade Voss, Easton Henderson, and Emmeline Willems; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Russell Henderson.
A softball scholarship named "The Henderson" has been graciously gifted by Heritage Bank in Kevin's name for the next 20 years. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to all the caregivers and healthcare providers that consistently gave their best for Kevin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family to be attributed later to a charity of the family's choosing.
Visit higbymortuary.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jul. 3, 2021.