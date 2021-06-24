LINCOLN - Keysha D. Mendez Escobar, 21, of Lincoln, formerly of Gibbon, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Homes Team.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Faith United Church in Gibbon with family present until service time on Monday.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Keysha Denisse Mendez Escobar was born March 27, 2000, in Los Angeles, California, to Sergio and Kipcia (Lopez) Mendez.

Survivors include her husband Heber Escobar of Lincoln; parents, Sergio and Kipcia Mendez; siblings, Abraham and Rodrigo Mendez; grandparents, Catarino Lopez and Otilia Ramirez, Pablo and Maria Becerra, Alejandro Mendez and Ma. Eugenia Galvan; and great-grandparents, Gloria Lopez and Gilma Castro, Estefana Leal, Ma. Guadalupe Gonzalez, Concepcion Gonzalez and Jose Mendez.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 24, 2021.