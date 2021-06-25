Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Keysha Mendez Escobar
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE

Keysha Mendez Escobar

Lincoln resident, 21

LINCOLN - Keysha D. Mendez Escobar, 21, of Lincoln, formerly of Gibbon, died Monday, June 21, 2021 at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon with military honors provided by the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Homes Team.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Faith United Church in Gibbon with family present until service time.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Keysha Denisse Mendez Escobar was born March 27, 2000, in Los Angeles, California to Sergio and Kipcia (Lopez) Mendez.

Survivors include her husband, Heber Escobar of Lincoln; parents, Sergio and Kipcia Mendez; siblings, Abraham and Rodrigo Mendez; grandparents, Catarino Lopez and Otilia Ramirez, Pablo and Maria Becerra, Alejandro Mendez and Ma. Eugenia Galvan; great grandparents, Gloria Lopez and Gilma Castro, Estefana Leal, Ma. Guadalupe Gonzalez, Concepcion Gonzalez and Jose Mendez.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to the Escobar family. May she Rest In Peace. This nation is in debt and gratitude for your service to God and country. Godspeed.
Colonel Mark Shirley, NE-ANG
Other
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results