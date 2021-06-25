Evelyn, Barb, Duane, Kent and Karen,

Laddie always had a story and a smile on his face. He talked to you like you were an adult. He never acted like you were just a kid. Even if he was just asking if we got any sleep at all during our slumber parties as he laughed. He will be missed by all that knew him. RIP good and faithful servant.

Amy Tharp July 7, 2021