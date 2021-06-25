BROKEN BOW - Laddie Doak Olson, 91, of Broken Bow died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home in Broken Bow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Don Schauda officiating.
Burial will be at the Round Valley Cemetery.
A visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
Laddie is survived by his wife Evelyn of Broken Bow; children, Barb Olson of Pleasanton, Duane Olson of Broken Bow, Kent Olson of Broken Bow and Karen Owen of Divide, Colorado; sister Cecel Carlson of Scottsbluff; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
