Laddie Olson

Broken Bow resident, 91

BROKEN BOW - Laddie Doak Olson, 91, of Broken Bow died June 23, 2021, at his home in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Don Schauda officiating.

Burial will be in the Round Valley Cemetery.

A visitation will be on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Laddie is survived by his wife Evelyn of Broken Bow; children, Barb Olson of Pleasanton, Duane Olson of Broken Bow, Kent Olson of Broken Bow, Karen Owen of Divide, Colorado; sister, Cecel Carlson of Scottsbluff; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.