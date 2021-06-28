Menu
Laddie Doak Olson
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE

Laddie Olson

Broken Bow resident, 91

BROKEN BOW - Laddie Doak Olson, 91, of Broken Bow died June 23, 2021, at his home in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Don Schauda officiating.

Burial will be in the Round Valley Cemetery.

A visitation will be on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Laddie is survived by his wife Evelyn of Broken Bow; children, Barb Olson of Pleasanton, Duane Olson of Broken Bow, Kent Olson of Broken Bow, Karen Owen of Divide, Colorado; sister, Cecel Carlson of Scottsbluff; 16 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Evelyn, Barb, Duane, Kent and Karen,
Laddie always had a story and a smile on his face. He talked to you like you were an adult. He never acted like you were just a kid. Even if he was just asking if we got any sleep at all during our slumber parties as he laughed. He will be missed by all that knew him. RIP good and faithful servant.
Amy Tharp
July 7, 2021
Evelyn, Duane, Kent, Barb and Karen-my condolences to you for your loss. I remember Ladd as a kind, gentle man. My prayers for you at this difficult time.
Mary Lee Olson
Acquaintance
June 29, 2021
Grandpa always had a mischievous grin and sparkle in his eye. He was quick to ask about crops and no one can pick sweeter watermelons. His impact will be known for generations to come.
Melissa Farris
Grandchild
June 25, 2021
Thinking of you with deepest sympathy. Very fond memories of the family growing up. Virginia Gwen Kleeb
Virginia Gwen Kleeb
Friend
June 25, 2021
I’m praying for peace and comfort for your whole family. God Bless you all.
Mary Todd
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers to all the families
Karen and Don Hendrickson
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear this this great loss. May the Lord bless, encourage your hearts, and give you His great grace during this difficult time.
Jim Purcell
Friend
June 24, 2021
