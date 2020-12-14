LINCOLN - LaNae Gary, 59, of Lincoln, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a service will not be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be this summer. Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements. -- She was born May 10, 1961, to Harold and Myrtle (Carlson) Gary in Redfield, South Dakota, and was a graduate of Kearney High School. LaNae had been a contract worker the last 13 years for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. She was a dedicated worker and friend. She loved sports and when she was younger, she played and coached softball. But more recently, she let all know she was a Patriots football fan. LaNae was always learning. She loved reading, music, documentaries, podcasts and black and white movies. Survivors include her sisters, Myrna Liebig of North Platte and Melanie Gary of Lincoln; niece, Audra (Gordy) West, Black Hawk, South Dakota; nephews, Rory Kay, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Taylan Schoen, Lincoln; great-nephews, Gage, Kasen and Gaven West; along with aunts, uncle and cousins. Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Gail Ruth; brother, Dallas; and her little buddy, Laika. A memorial will be established and condolences may be sent to 2218 W. Third St., North Platte, NE 69101.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
8 Entries
Thoughts and prayers from the McCann family to yours! Mike & Robyn
Mike McCann
December 21, 2020
I have lots of memories of hanging out with LaNae and other friends on the Kearney High Girls basketball and volleyball teams. The picture If her is really good. I´m so sad she died so young.
Eileen Reno
December 20, 2020
I played softball with LaNae in the earlier days. She made the game fun for all of us and I feel I learned to be a better player because of her. My thoughts and prayers are with the Gary family.
Julie Cepel
December 18, 2020
Sorry to hear that. I remember her as a
little girl when I knew her. Gary's were a nice family . God Bless
Don Miller
December 16, 2020
I am deeply saddened by the news of LaNae´s untimely passing. My prayers for comfort and healing go to her family and her many friends. I had the privilege of knowing LaNae through work. She was whip-smart, and feisty. She was a great co-worker-patient and helpful. She was the real deal. She will be sorely missed.
Mary Anderson
December 14, 2020
I worked with Lanae, what a wonderful person she was she trained me my first day on the job. She was always so positive, and friendly she will truly be missed . My deepest condolences to the family.
Cheryl Pickerel
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of loss, LaNae was a classmate and I enjoyed her zest for life and love of music. I am very sad to hear of her passing and pray happy memories will get the family through the holiday season.
Kimberley Stacy
December 14, 2020
She had a quick mind and a quicker wit! We worked together many times over the 13 years she was there. She could make a long task seem to go faster. I am also a reader and we frequently conversed about authors. She wasn't the sci-fi fan I was but she could talk it! We had quite an excited discussion about War of the Worlds movies, comparing the 1953 with the 2005 version. It made a very dull task go by much quicker that day! She will be missed!!!