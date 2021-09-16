LEXINGTON - Lanay Strever, 63, of Lexington died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A reception and a time of sharing with family and friends to celebrate the life of Lanay will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the Kirkpatrick Memorial Park in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Lexington to Clifford W. and Mary L. (Osborn) Strever.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Strever of Lexington; sisters, Sharmane Arnold of Springfield, Missouri, Teri Underwood of Lincoln and Jamie Rohda of Waverly; daughter, Lisa Mansell of Midland, Texas; son, Brandon Peterson of Denver, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Teri & family, sorry to hear about the passing of Lanay. I remember all of the girls in the big house when we were in school. My prayers to you and your family.
Kristy Acton
Friend
September 19, 2021
Mary, I am so sad and shocked to hear of Lanay's untimely death. I had the honor of knowing both you and Lanay and I remained friends on FB with her. You and her entire family are in my thoughts and my prayers, Mary
. Bonnie
Bonnie Remmenga
Friend
September 18, 2021
We are sorry for your loss,may god bless your family,your all in my prayers
Nancy Reed
Friend
September 17, 2021
Lanay you will deeply missed, Thank you for all the wonderful memories!
Jodie Velde
Friend
September 17, 2021
My heart didn’t leave Sharmane’s name out of my greetings, but my typing sure did! My apologies, Sharmane. Love to all of you.
Marcia Koch
Friend
September 17, 2021
Charles Mansell
Family
September 16, 2021
Mary, Terri, and Jamie, Although our hearts rejoice that Lanay is “Safe in the Arms of Jesus,” we know that her family and friends are heartbroken over their loss. The Strever “girls” were always a joy to be around, and Mary was such a positive influence in my life. We send our prayers, sympathy, and love. Keevin and Marcia (Williamson) Koch
Marcia Koch
Friend
September 16, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Lanay’s passing. She was always so fun to be around. We worked together many years ago, but we still chatted and I know she will be missed by so many. Her family was her pride and joy, my sympathies go out to all of them.
Dawn Carrillo
Friend
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lanay's passing. Sending prayers to her family.
Margie Rios Cain
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss.
Gary Nelson
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. She was always friendly whenever I met her. She went too young. We will be keeping your family in prayer.
Cathy Biehl Hanson
Acquaintance
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and am praying for you all.
Sharon Werner
Friend
September 16, 2021
Sorry for the loss and have lots of memories I will treasure for many days to come. God will comfort in the days ahead.
Debra (Conz) Pray
Family
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. Hold on to all the wonderful memories you have.
Pam Rodriguez
Classmate
September 15, 2021
We will always love you lanay! you are such an amazing lady an grandma to my kids!! Everyone is heartbroken but we know that you will be looking down from heaven and you will always be with us everywhere we go in life! Now u are the kids Guardian angel!! Love ya always❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Merinda Pesek
Family
September 15, 2021
I'm so sorry , Mary...she was a wonderful daughter, and loved you,greatly.
Gloria Olnhausen
Friend
September 15, 2021
Lanay such a joyful gal to be around her voice was so kind and she was a one in a million. She will be missed by many. I talked to her often but not as often as I should have. God bless her and her Family. Please be with them all . And Mary. At this time. Love you all Connie Rader (Lockenour)