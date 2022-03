LONGMONT, Colo. - Larry L. Daake, 63, of Granby, Colo., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, Colo.A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on April 14th at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate.There will be no visitation.Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.