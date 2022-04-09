Menu
Larry Daake
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 14 2022
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
LONGMONT, Colorado - Larry L. Daake, 63, of Granby, Colo., died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Longmont United Hospital in Longmont.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
--
Larry was born on Sept. 12, 1958, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Ernest and Bertha (Ball) Daake. As a child he attended and was later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst. He attended Amherst High School and graduated with the class of 1976. After high school he attended college before entering the work force. He eventually moved to the Granby area and began a career in construction. Larry loved the mountains and enjoyed the beauty and many activities they afforded. He especially enjoyed hiking, fishing and skiing.
Survivors include his brothers, John Daake and Doug Daake and his wife Karen, all of Kearney; sister, Marles Riessland and her husband LaVern of Kearney; nephews and nieces, Adam Daake and wife Jennifer, Doyle Daake and wife Pam, Doug Daake Jr. and wife Brooke, Shelly Daake, Dan Riessland and wife Shelly, Karen Hall and husband Jerry, Judy Riessland, Sandy Riessland, JoDee Amatto and husband Dave; aunt, Bonnie Ball of Kearney; stepdaughters, Hadley Ott of Denver and Dolly Ames of Utah; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and other extended family and friends in Nebraska and Colorado
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Daake and his wife Deloris; sister-in-law, Mary Daake; and beloved dog, Jenny.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A P.O. Box 777, Kearney, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.