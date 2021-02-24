Sponsored by Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte.
3 Entries
Larry was my cousin whom I spent time with during a trip to Nebraska for our family reunion. After that we always spoke on the phone, and I'd open with "how's North Platte tonite?" We were always on the same page. Miss you, Larry. Janet Daugherty Parrack
Janet Parrack
Family
November 16, 2021
Larry was a special friend to me. He was my best bud when we played together in the Country Runaways. He was one of my groomsmen in my wedding. Truly a great friend.
Randy Hemphill
February 28, 2021
Larry was a good man.. very quiet, shy, pretty much kept to himself.. he did his job... I never heard any complaints about him the whole time I knew him...as we were both members of the IBEW. International Brotherhood of Electrical workers...R.I. P. brother. .