Larry Daugherty
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
NORTH PLATTE - Larry Daugherty, 84, of North Platte, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending with Adams and Swanson Funeral Home at North Platte.
Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kearney Cemetery (Bowker plot)
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry was my cousin whom I spent time with during a trip to Nebraska for our family reunion. After that we always spoke on the phone, and I'd open with "how's North Platte tonite?" We were always on the same page. Miss you, Larry.
Janet Daugherty Parrack
Janet Parrack
Family
November 16, 2021
Larry was a special friend to me. He was my best bud when we played together in the Country Runaways. He was one of my groomsmen in my wedding. Truly a great friend.
Randy Hemphill
February 28, 2021
Larry was a good man.. very quiet, shy, pretty much kept to himself.. he did his job... I never heard any complaints about him the whole time I knew him...as we were both members of the IBEW. International Brotherhood of Electrical workers...R.I. P. brother. .
Mark and Sheryl Schaeffer
Coworker
February 24, 2021
