Larry Jacobson
Holdrege resident, 77
HOLDREGE - Larry Lenus Jacobson, 77, of Holdrege died on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege.
Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. Larry's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
A memorial has been established in Larry's honor, and kindly suggested to the Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church or to the Nebraska Prairie Museum of Holdrege.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 19, 2020.