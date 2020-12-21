Menu
Larry Jacobson
HOLDREGE - Larry Lenus Jacobson, 77, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting friends outside.
Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. Larry's funeral service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Larry was born July 7, 1943, at Brewster Hospital in Holdrege to Vincent Lenus and Cora Nellie (Carlson) Jacobson.
He married Connie Ann Peterson on Sept. 1, 1963, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Jacobson of Holdrege; children, Vicky McNiel of Firth, Bart Jacobson of Mitchell and Chadd Jacobson of Holdrege; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home - Holdrege
401 Burlington Street, Holdrege, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church
Holdrege, NE
Connie and family. We are praying for you folks during this most difficult time.
Bob & Peggy Johnston
December 24, 2020
Our family wants to express our sincerest and loving sympathy to the Jacobson family. We share so many wonderful memories thru family, church, school and 4-H as they were all growing up. Such memories are a treasure! We have your family in our thoughts and prayers.
Joane & Larry Olson
Friend
December 21, 2020
I have fond memories of Larry and Connie in high school. May your own memories bring a measure of peace and comfort during this difficult time
Barbara Hollinger Hokom
December 21, 2020
