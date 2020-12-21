HOLDREGE - Larry Lenus Jacobson, 77, of Holdrege died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with the family greeting friends outside.

Current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. Larry's funeral service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.

Larry was born July 7, 1943, at Brewster Hospital in Holdrege to Vincent Lenus and Cora Nellie (Carlson) Jacobson.

He married Connie Ann Peterson on Sept. 1, 1963, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Holdrege.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Jacobson of Holdrege; children, Vicky McNiel of Firth, Bart Jacobson of Mitchell and Chadd Jacobson of Holdrege; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 21, 2020.