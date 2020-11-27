BELOIT, Kan. - Larry D. Parker, 82, of Minden died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, while temporarily in a hospital at Beloit, Kansas.

Following cremation, Larry will be buried beside his late wife Anne at the Hemingford Cemetery at a later date.

--

Larry born in Hemingford on May 19, 1938, to Sarah (Saling) and Harry Parker.

He received his education in Hemingford. After graduating from Hemingford High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, which he served during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he worked various electrician and handyman jobs.

In the early 1960s he married Connie Stairs, whom he met while they both worked at the ordnance plant in Grand Island. They raised Connie's daughter Debi Robbins, and added to the family a daughter Sarah and sons, Larry Jr., Michael and Robin. Larry and Connie divorced in 1970, following a farm accident when they lived in Martin, South Dakota.

Larry later married the love of his life, Anne Marie Meyerring of Rapid City, South Dakota. Anne Marie died June 25, 1990.

Survivors include daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Wolfe of Funk; sons, Larry Parker Jr. of Springfield, Missouri, Michael Parker of western Nebraska and Robin (Kelly) Wheeler of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, Dewayne "Red" Parker and family of South Dakota; sister, Joanne Towne of Iola, Kansas; stepbrother, Tom (Shirley) Hewitt of Berkley, California; stepsister, Wilma Cavender and family of Pueblo, Colorado; grandchildren, Chays Jensen of Lincoln and Donyel Isacc (Nevada Zimniak) of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Corbyn of Lincoln and Illah of Kearney; along with numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, LeRoy Hewitt; sister, Sharon Walker; brother, Franklin Parker; infant son, Terry Parker; and stepdaughter, Debi (David Wayne) Robbins.

Memorials suggested to Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department or to Hemingford United Methodist Church.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 27, 2020.