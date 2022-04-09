KEARNEY - Larry D. Parks, 86, of Kearney died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. The Rev. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson will officiate, and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Kearney State Recreation Area, in care of the family.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 9, 2022.