KEARNEY - Larry D. Parks, 86, of Kearney died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. The Rev. Drs. Rick and Michelle Carlson will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Larry was born March 22, 1936, at Amherst, to Merrill and Frances (Owen) Parks. He attended Gibbon High School and graduated with the class of 1953. He later attended the Grand Island Business School. While at college he met Marilyn Schoenheiter. The couple would later marry Sept. 16, 1955, in Grand Island. Larry worked in the Kearney area for many years as a CPA prior to his retirement. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Kearney. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and playing golf. He often could be found at the family farm on his John Deere mower tending to the homestead.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn of Kearney; son Randy (Chris) Parks of Omaha; grandchildren, Megan (Jack) McCarthy of Omaha, Mitchell Parks of Omaha and Michaela (Justin) Shoemaker of Washington, D.C.; great-grandchildren, Jaixen, Josey and Lincoln McCarthy.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and son Mitchell Parks.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, in care of the family.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.