Larry D. Parks
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE

Larry Parks

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY - Larry D. Parks, 86, of Kearney died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Brookstone Gardens.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.


Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 15, 2022.
So sorry for your loss. It has been a lot of years since I worked with Larry (early 70s), but his knowledge and professionalism were exceptional.
Kent B Kearney
Work
April 11, 2022
Rest in peace, Larry
Kathy Campbell RN
April 11, 2022
Marilyn: My sympathy on Larry's passing. You were quite a team. Kearney will miss the business icon it had in Larry. He sold us his (early) blue motorboat, and redwood picnic table, which both led to many happy outdoor memories for our daughter Erica. His tax work was impeccable year after year. He was generous re: the use of his land by fellow hunters. May you be comforted by your memories, as you start the grieving process. Rest in piece, Larry.
Kathy Campbell RN
April 11, 2022
Condolences on your loss but won't be able to make it to the funeral. Rhonda and I will try to come see you this Summer. Lots of love to you.
Loretta Geary
Family
April 9, 2022
