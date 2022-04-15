Marilyn: My sympathy on Larry's passing. You were quite a team. Kearney will miss the business icon it had in Larry. He sold us his (early) blue motorboat, and redwood picnic table, which both led to many happy outdoor memories for our daughter Erica. His tax work was impeccable year after year. He was generous re: the use of his land by fellow hunters. May you be comforted by your memories, as you start the grieving process. Rest in piece, Larry.

Kathy Campbell RN April 11, 2022