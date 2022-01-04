OXFORD - Larry Dale Reusink, 74, of Oxford died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating and military honors provided by the Army National Guard Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford, with the family greeting friends 6-7:30 p.m.

Larry was born on March 3, 1947, at Long Island, Kansas, to Garret and Opal Irene (Nickell) Reusink.

Survivors include his three children, Andrea Havranek of Valley, Rob Reusink of Gretna and Jamie Thompson of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 4, 2022.