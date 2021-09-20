Menu
Larry Severin Streit
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
LEXINGTON - Larry Severin Streit, 86, of Overton died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton with Father Joseph K. Joseph officiating.
Interment with military honors will be at Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery.
Larry was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Lexington to Joe and Maggie (Weaver) Streit.
On April 29, 1957, he married Janice Dickson at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton.
Survivors include his wife, Janice of Lexington; son, Mark Streit of Overton; daughter, Lori Davis of Lexington; son, Joe Streit of Kearney; daughter, Lisa Hawkinson of Falcon, Colorado; daughter, Linda Patsios of Kearney; daughter, Melanie Feikert of Kearney; daughter, Amy Dolan of Kearney; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Overton, NE
Sep
20
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Overton, NE
Sep
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Overton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
Heart felt Sympathy. my thoughts will be with you. Not able to attend.
martha p tiede
September 20, 2021
We had some fun great times with Larry and Jan. I will never forget his laugh. Sorry for your loss. RIP!
Bonnie Bliven-Laird
Family
September 20, 2021
