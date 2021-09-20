LEXINGTON - Larry Severin Streit, 86, of Overton died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton. A rosary will follow at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton with Father Joseph K. Joseph officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery.

Larry was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Lexington to Joe and Maggie (Weaver) Streit.

On April 29, 1957, he married Janice Dickson at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Overton.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Lexington; son, Mark Streit of Overton; daughter, Lori Davis of Lexington; son, Joe Streit of Kearney; daughter, Lisa Hawkinson of Falcon, Colorado; daughter, Linda Patsios of Kearney; daughter, Melanie Feikert of Kearney; daughter, Amy Dolan of Kearney; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 20, 2021.