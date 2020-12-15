Every afternoon after school, after every ball game, after every bus trip home from an away game Torson´s was our go to place to meet. Even after I got married and we would come home, we had to go to Torson´s for a chili hotdog and Pepsi. Larry always had time to stop and visit. He was a great supporter of all the public school activities. Even when we occasionally ran across him and Donna In Grand Island he had time to chat. He will be missed by so many people. Our deepest sympathies to your family.

Linda Atwater Saylor December 15, 2020