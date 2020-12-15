Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry Torson
FUNERAL HOME
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
1005 North 28th Street North West HWY 11
Ord, NE
GREELEY - Larry J. Torson, 97, of Greeley died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
A private family Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Father Antony Thekkekara, Father Sidney Bruggeman and Father Joe Hannappel will be the Mass celebrants.
Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Charles E. Martin American Legion Post 186.
Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The family will not be present. For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral.
The funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/FamiliesInFaithCatholic/.
T.J. Finn and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
--
Larry Torson was born to Walter (Pappy) and Anna (Pier) Torson on May 19, 1923. He had five older siblings: Emma (Wozny), Ed, Stanley, Helen (Miller) and Vic. As a young boy the family lived on many farmsteads and he attended a number of country schools. Larry enjoyed baseball and hunting upon which the family depended greatly.
On hot summer days they would walk to Scotia to go swimming. As a grade schooler Larry was snatched from death's door when Roger Mulcahy transported him to the St. Francis Hospital with a burst appendix. Larry graduated from Greeley Sacred Heart High School in May 1942. The day following graduation Larry hitchhiked to Seattle to work in the shipyards. Larry volunteered for the Army but became a Navy man when upon induction he was reassigned to the Seabees. During the war he was stationed on Adak in the Alaskan archipelago. Following the war Larry traveled to Guam where he worked for a number of years running heavy equipment.
On Nov. 25, 1950, he married Donna German at St. Michael's Church in Spalding. The young couple first made their home in Burwell where Larry opened a bar. A year later Larry and Donna moved back to Greeley, purchasing a business that they would operate for the next 42 years, Torson's Tavern.
Born into this marriage were five children, Terry (wife Jill Wood) of Kearney, Jerri Anne Torson of Port Townsend, Washington, Katie Diessner (partner, Mike Dugan) (husband Dan deceased) of Spalding, Mary McGuire (husband Mark) of Greeley and Gina Torson of Lincoln. Larry was grandfather to seven, Amy Tressler (Rob) and Tracy Wegner (Dan), Sarah Maxson (Chris), Morgan Bailey (Leland), Terry Torson, Bridget Torson (Kwaghfan), and Tiffany Feilmeier (Dan); and great-grandfather to 13 - Matteo, Malia, Ethan, Kate, Bri, Beth, Marah, Porter, Elias, Felix, Julian, Lucy and Charlotte.
Larry was always moving at a high rate of speed. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, collecting antiques and coins, working outside and walking. Some of his greatest joys in life came from watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. His interest in sports never waned. He always made sure that he was positioned in front of the TV to watch Husker women's volleyball and basketball games. It was rare indeed for Larry to miss an episode of "The Price is Right," "Jeopardy!" or the evening news. Larry and Donna loved to compete in cards, checkers, Jeopardy and pingpong. Larry knew better than to challenge Donna in pingpong or Jeopardy.
With his children he shared many stories of what life was like during the Great Depression and the Dirty Thirties. Recently, he enjoyed the "FBI Missions" he and Bugs conducted around town.
Larry's real labor of love was Torson's Tavern or as it was called at home "The Beer Joint." Larry so enjoyed the people who made it their regular stop. The regulars spanned the gamut from a preschooler buying bubble gum to residents from the nursing home shuffling up the street to play cards. Some of the masses you would know as teachers, lawyers, clergy, grade school and high school kids, law enforcement, farmers, bankers to name but a few. For people returning home to Greeley County Torson's was a destination first stop to eat a couple of Torson's Hot Dogs and to visit with Larry. He so enjoyed seeing people; watching kids grow up and succeed and being part of and hopefully touching everyone's lives.
Though it wasn't school, there were life lessons taught at Torson's Tavern. Students in ninth grade could open a charge account, proper language was the expectation, there were lectures about doing your school work, and making sure that all who entered were treated equally. Larry always had a very special spot in his heart for those who were less fortunate.
Though the building is gone the stories abound. The recipe for the almost mythical Torson Hot Dogs has been lost but not the memory of how they tasted. What remains in abundance is the goodwill and friendship that was dispensed with every order, even the 5-cent cup of coffee. In a silent moment you may still hear Larry say, "Anyone up for a game of cards? I have time for a game." Rusty, John and Fritz will come running for a pinochle game.
Larry and Donna loved to dance and dance they did! Oh, to see two people float with such style and grace was a blessing indeed. But the dance Donna and Larry cherished most was that first dance that fell but 76 days short of 66 years. Faith and church were always at the core of Larry's life. He accepted the blessing of the Sacred Heart and closed the Book of Life to be in heaven with Christ at last.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; mother and father, Walter and Anna; sisters, Emma and Helen; brothers, Ed, Stanley and Vick; son-in-law, Dan Diessner; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Annetta and Bob Lee and Dick German.
Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
NE
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Greeley, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ord Memorial Chapel - Ord.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
17 Entries
Torson family, I am sorry to hear about your dad´s passing. I live out of state and Mary told me about this last week. I first met Larry through Jeri during the college years. What an honor to know and learn from this family man, business man, and war veteran. My heart and prayers reach out to all of you today. I will place his name on our parish Knights of Columbus Memorial Day services this year. Take Care and God Bless Paul Glaser Colorado
Paul Glaser
January 22, 2021
Gina, so sorry to hear of your dad’s passing. It sounds like he enjoyed quite the life and was inspirational to many. My condolences to you and the family.
Ramona Lewis
December 20, 2020
Terry, Jeri Anne, Katie, Mary and Gina. I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad lived a very long and fulfilling life and touched so many peoples lives. Cherish the memories as he will always be by your side. I´m sorry I was not able to be there today, but sending prayers and hugs to you all!
Karen (Nowak) Kuta
December 16, 2020
Jennifer Strand
December 16, 2020
When a loved one passes the relationship still continues.
Bill Nowak
Friend
December 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I really enjoyed talking with him while going to school there in the fifties and sixties. I really liked and thought a lot of him. R.I.P.
Dan Buck
December 15, 2020
Larry and Donna were a part of growing up in Greeley. What wonderful memories of Torsons! Thoughts and prayers to your family.
Michaela Dugan
December 15, 2020
Larry tolerated every kid who came through the door at Torson's Tavern and demanded no foul language. He made you better by his high standards. He showed you there was a whole world waiting to explore. Isaac Newton said "If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants". The day Larry died, Greeley lost it's Giant ! Godspeed Larry. My condolences to the Family.
Mike Dugan
Family
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Larry. We love and miss you all so very much
Gloria Rae Scott
December 15, 2020
Every afternoon after school, after every ball game, after every bus trip home from an away game Torson´s was our go to place to meet. Even after I got married and we would come home, we had to go to Torson´s for a chili hotdog and Pepsi. Larry always had time to stop and visit. He was a great supporter of all the public school activities. Even when we occasionally ran across him and Donna In Grand Island he had time to chat. He will be missed by so many people. Our deepest sympathies to your family.
Linda Atwater Saylor
December 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, you will never know such a kind and warm hearted person. Larry was always so kind to all the young kids when you went into Torson's, always had a smile. Larry rest in peace and may you and Donna enjoy your dancing in heaven.
Ann (Jungels) & Ron Miller
December 15, 2020
My sympathy to the family and friends of Larry. What a beautiful written obituary! ❤ It's people like him that we need more of! I wish I could have met him!
Colleen Hansen
December 15, 2020
Greeley has lost one of its Gentlemen with Larry's passing. I remember five cups of nickel coffee each week between school and working at the hardware. Actually it was the last study period 3:00 to 3:30 of high school. The football team were able to leave early for practice, so why not the "working scholars"? True many of life's lesson were learned there, but those are other stories for other times. My condolences to the all family. May he rest in peace. Jim Ralph Class of '56
Jim Ralph
December 15, 2020
Many of my childhood memories center around the Torson family. Larry was always so kind. I remember tagging along on fun outings to look for artifacts at the blowouts or go to the Burrell rodeo. He was a good and caring man. May he Rest In Peace with Donna. My thought and prayers are with his family. God Bless. Ellen
Neighbor
December 14, 2020
I know that Larry was a big impact on Mary,he was a wonderful man. I am sure he is watching above us watching out.
Family
December 14, 2020
Dennis Havranek
December 14, 2020
A bright light went out when Larry, A Greeley icon left us. Take time to grieve and have a gentle journey. Prayers for all of you.
Kathleen Andersen
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results