HOLDREGE - Lauren Martin Swanson, 90, of Holdrege died on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Fridhem Cemetery in rural Funk with the Rev. Daren Popple officiating.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Lauren was born on Sept. 12, 1931, on the farm in Funk to Herman and Martha (Paulsen) Swanson. Lauren was raised by Abdul and Mildred Johnson of Funk.

On April 18, 1959, he married Irma Merchant.

Survivors include his wife, Irma Swanson of Holdrege; his children, Mike Swanson of Minneapolis, Minn., Martha Swanson of Loomis, Lynn Swanson and Lane Swanson, both of Holdrege; his brother, Lowell Swanson of Sidney; along with many grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.