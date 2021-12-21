KEARNEY - LaVaughn F. Davis, 92, of Ravenna died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski will officiate.
Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Rosary will follow at 6 p.m.
LaVaughn Davis was born Oct. 10, 1929, in Amherst, to William and Gertrude (Altmaier) Vermeulen.
In her earlier years LaVaughn enjoyed barrel racing and participating in rodeos.
She married Howard Davis on June 22, 1948, at St. Mary's Church in Ravenna. They made their home in Ravenna, where LaVaughn was employed as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Altar Society. LaVaughn loved music and shared her talents by singing and playing the organ at church. LaVaughn volunteered for numerous groups and projects in Ravenna. She and Howard were tireless boosters for the Ravenna community. She supported the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department, EMS and Ravenna Lions Club; she was a Lioness and a member of the Cheerful Country Club.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. LaVaughn enjoyed watching her grandchildren's activities and watching them launch their careers. She particularly enjoyed her time spent with her great-grandchildren and watching them learn and explore new adventures. LaVaughn loved nature and made certain that the squirrels, cardinals and all of the other birds received excellent care.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Joe) Carranza of Kearney; son, James Davis of Kearney; four grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Howard.
Memorials may be donated to a charity of your choice
in memory of LaVaughn.
