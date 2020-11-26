KEARNEY - Lavern E. Deke, 81, of Kearney died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. April 30 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Inurnment with military honors will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.