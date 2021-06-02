COLUMBUS - Lawrence R. Cronk, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Lexington, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Emerald Rehab and Nursing Home in Columbus. A graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating. There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Larry's wish for cremation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements. Larry was born Aug. 25, 1933, at McIntosh, North Dakota, to Charles and Elma (Krause) Cronk. He married Bernice J. (Lyons) on Oct. 8, 1965, at Lexington. In 2014, she preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughters, Lana Reed of Columbus and Toni Cronk of Hastings; brother Loran Cronk of Lincoln; three grandsons and six great-grandchildren.
Uncle Lawrence you will be greatly missed. When I was a little girl every time us kids would go for a ride with you I would always fall asleep. I only did it with you that meant I totally trusted you. I have fond memories of you when we all lived in Burwell! I will dearly miss you, with all my love I say goodbye
Cheryl Church
Family
June 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all.
Lorinda (Sage) Lauby
Acquaintance
June 3, 2021
Toni & Lana--My sympathies to you in the loss of your Dad. I have such fond memories of the times we worked together which included your mom also. Blessings as you celebrate your parent's lives. Janice Gengenbach
Janice Gengenbach
Coworker
June 3, 2021
Lana, Toni and families—I am so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great guy. Our thought and prayers are with you!
Pam and Mark Rodriguez
Acquaintance
June 2, 2021
Toni, We are so sorry for your loss. We hope the wonderful memories help you through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.