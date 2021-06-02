COLUMBUS - Lawrence R. Cronk, 87, of Columbus, formerly of Lexington, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at Emerald Rehab and Nursing Home in Columbus.

A graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington with the Rev. Eddie Mariel officiating.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Larry's wish for cremation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born Aug. 25, 1933, at McIntosh, North Dakota, to Charles and Elma (Krause) Cronk.

He married Bernice J. (Lyons) on Oct. 8, 1965, at Lexington. In 2014, she preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Lana Reed of Columbus and Toni Cronk of Hastings; brother Loran Cronk of Lincoln; three grandsons and six great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 2, 2021.