OMAHA - Lawrence "Shorty" Andrew Junker, 87, of Beaver City died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Omaha.

Graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell with the Rev. Stacey Erstrom, officiating. Reception will follow at the Beaver City Community Building from 1:30-6 p.m.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Beaver City is in charge of the arrangements.

He was born to Floyd and Elizabeth (Lehn) Junker on Oct. 27, 1933, in Indianola.

On Dec. 6, 1975, he married Roselyn (Lynn) Marie Wells in Kahoka, Missouri.

Survivors include his wife Lynn Junker; sister Marie Almquist of Denver, Colorado; brother Pat Junker of Sacramento, California; brother Richard Junker of McCook; sister Connie Shively of Overton; daughter Kayleen (Katie) Marble of Beaver City; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.







