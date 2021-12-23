SCRIBNER - Lee Burkink Jr., 95, of Scribner died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel with the family present 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Scribner United Church of Christ. Masks are encouraged at both visitation and funeral. Burial with military honors and fireman's last call will follow at Scribner Cemetery. Lee married Catherine A. "Teena" Burkink. She preceded him in death.
We have lost one of the nicest people to grace our knowing him. We will miss his warm friendship and smile. He will be remembered as our neighbor as well as our grocer.
Roy Baker
December 27, 2021
JB and Pat,
So sorry for your loss. I really liked your dad a lot and he was always so kind to me when i would deliver to the store. Definitely a one in a million guy. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time.
Shannon (Coca-Cola)
SHANNON MORRISSEY
Other
December 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lee´s death. LaVern will miss his senior league golf partner of many years. Our prayers are with you now.