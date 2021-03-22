ARAPAHOE - Leisa L. Beat, 71, of Arapahoe died in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Arapahoe Christian Church with the Rev. Scott Jones officiating.
Private family inurnment will be later this summer.
--
She was born at Spokane, Washington, on April 7, 1949, to Flann Root and Marjorie Louise Bellamy.
She grew up in Spokane and after her education she moved to California with her mother. She began working at the Air Force base when she met David Beat while he was serving his time in the service. They married Jan. 29, 1971. After their marriage they moved to Arapahoe. She worked at the Derby Café as a waitress, helped at the CA Mues Nursing Home in Arapahoe and at Walmart in McCook.
They were members of the Arapahoe Christian Church where she would help with the Ladies Aide and teach Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed camping and boating with family, taking them all on vacations, and spending time watching the grandchildren's activities. Special times were singing the "Grandma's Song" ("Jesus Loves Me") with the grandchildren, answering the phone "Heaven-O," and seeing many adopted children who called her "Mom."
Survivors include her husband, Dave Beat of Arapahoe; daughters, Jodi Sander of Columbus and Susan Vogel of Omaha; brother, Robert Gossett of Portland, Oregon; sisters, Phyllis Kendall of Deer Park, Washington, and Rebecca Ficke and husband Melvin of Syracuse, New York; grandchildren, Sydney (Rachel) Skeels and children, MayCee and Heath, Michael (Cheyenne) Fitzgerald, Dakota (Amanda) Fitzgerald and son Sutton, Faith Vogel and fiancé Colin Hicks and daughter Ivy Sue, Andrew Vogel and Leah Vogel; sisters-in-law, Della (Larry) Stevenson of Glenns Ferry, Idaho, Sheralee (Donnie) Goss of Mechanicsville, Iowa; brother-in-law, Jim Beat of Kimberly, Idaho; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and host friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jimmy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald "Bud" and Bessie Beat; brother-in-law, Harold Kendall; sisters-in-law, Barbara Walker and Janice Beat.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude's
Research Hospital.
Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2021.