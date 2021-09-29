Menu
Len Pallas
DES MOINES, Iowa - Len Pallas, 81, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Ankeny First United Methodist Church, 206 SW Walnut St, Ankeny, Iowa, and at https://boxcast.tv/view/pallas-memorial-bttqvlltwenwosuloyyd.
Family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include his wife, Kay; children, Randy Pallas and Rhonda McKeever; grandchildren, Jordan Sorensen, Briana Sears, Megan McKeever and Calvin McKeever; five great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Nancy Ellingson, Mark Ellingson and Sarah Kircher; and step-grandchildren, Michael Kircher and Madylin Kircher.
The family would like to thank Iowa Lutheran Hospital for their kindness and loving care.
Full obituary online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.
Published by Kearney Hub on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut St, Ankeny, IA
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
https://boxcast.tv/view/pallas-memorial-bttqvlltwenwosuloyyd
NE
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ankeny First United Methodist Church
206 SW Walnut St, Ankeny, IA
