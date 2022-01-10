CALLAWAY - Leola M. Schaad, 92, of Callaway died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Callaway District Hospital.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Callaway United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting with arrangements.

Leola (May) Schaad was born to Robert and Letta (Deal) May on June 5, 1929, at Broken Bow.

On Aug. 26, 1951, she married Leroy Schaad. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, William Schaad of Callaway; a daughter, Sharon Whitehead of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 10, 2022.