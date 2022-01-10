CALLAWAY - Leola M. Schaad, 92, of Callaway died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Callaway District Hospital. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Callaway United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the church with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway. Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is honored to be assisting with arrangements. Leola (May) Schaad was born to Robert and Letta (Deal) May on June 5, 1929, at Broken Bow. On Aug. 26, 1951, she married Leroy Schaad. He preceded her in death. Survivors include a son, William Schaad of Callaway; a daughter, Sharon Whitehead of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
6 Entries
Mary Secret
March 15, 2022
Sharon, Bill and families I am thinking of you all today as you say goodbye to your dear sweet mom. She was such a good example of how we should live our lives. I am sure your mom and dad are having a lovely reunion. Thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Debra Leigh
Friend
January 14, 2022
Sharon and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Newman
Friend
January 11, 2022
Carol Jean Schaad
Carol Schaad
Family
January 11, 2022
Michelle Parlette
January 10, 2022
Sending Sympathy to Leola's family. She was So dedicated to Everything she did! We Akways Enjoyed Our visits with her!