Leona Bukowski
FUNERAL HOME
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Leona Bukowski, 96, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Lou Nollette officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 16, 2022.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
