KEARNEY - Leona Bukowski, 96, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Lou Nollette officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.
--
Leona was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Ashton, Neb. to John and Mary (Siwinski) Jasnoch.
She married Lavern Bukowski on Nov. 29, 1944, in Omaha. They farmed near Loup City until 1958, when they moved to Kearney. Leona did house cleaning around Kearney for many years and worked at Baldwin Filters for 34 years, retiring in 1993. Leona enjoyed listening to music, going to polka dances, flower gardening, baking, and traveling.
Survivors include her longtime partner, Ed Mizner of Kearney; daughter, Donna Rubingh of Hastings; grandsons, Darin and Tami Busch of Doniphan, Darome and Lisa Busch of Grand Prairie, Texas; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Huijin Busch of South Korea, Joshua and Jessica Busch of San Antonio, Texas, Kristin and Aaron Popchoke of Hastings, Janie and Ryan Stewart of Hurst, Texas, Cassandra Busch and Krista Busch of Grand Prairie, Texas; great-great grandchildren, Paisley, Riley, and Marley Busch, Sophia and Ethan Stewart, Wesley and David Popchoke.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Arnold and Emmit Jasnoch; sister, Luella Placzek; and son-in-law, Donald Rubingh.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 18, 2022.